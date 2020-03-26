Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Mercedes R. Oppman Obituary

Mercedes R. Oppman, 85, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Lytle's Personal Care Home, Markleysburg.

She was born Dec. 21, 1934, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late David and Mercedes Coyle Randolph.

Mrs. Oppman was a graduate of the former Immaculate Conception High School and had worked as a teacher's aide for Intermediate Unit 1. She was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son, Henry P. Oppman III of Connellsville; grandchildren, Jill McKenzie and Kelly McKenzie; three great-grandchildren, Jenna Henry, Adria McKenzie and Austin Hensel; two sisters, Virginia Harwell and Dolores Raynsford both of Duncanville, Texas; one brother, Thomas Randolph of Texas; a sister-in-law, Ursula Vozar of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Henry P. Oppman, Jr.; a son, Mark Oppman; a daughter, Jennifer Oppman; three brothers, David, Vincent and Raymond Randolph; and a sister, Mary Ellen Haas.

Due to the COVID-19 national emergency, there will be no public viewing, with interment beside her late husband in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lytle's Personal Care Home and the staff of Home Instead for their care and concern for Mrs. Oppman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be made directly to son Henry Oppman, c/o Lytle's Personal Care Home, 4508 National Pike, Markleysburg, PA 15459, in memory of Mercedes R. Oppman.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

