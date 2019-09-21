|
Michael Darnell Ohler, 68, of Connellsville, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019.
He was born Nov. 6, 1950, in Sewickley, a son of the late John R. and Dorothy Geary Ohler.
Michael is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Jo Losh Ohler; daughters, Michelle Ginnelly and Melissa Ohler; nine grandchildren, Miranda Glass, MaKayla Glass, Hunter Ginnelly, serving in the U.S. Navy, Nathan Ginnelly, Zane Feniello, Benjamin Ginnelly, Simon Ginnelly, Isabella McFeely, and Lillian Ginnelly; and two great-granddaughters, Skyline Newcomer and Paisley Sanner. Michael also is survived by four sisters, Kay Lowden, Nancy Prudente, Holly Martin, and Marnie Showman; and six brothers, John Ohler, Anthony Ohler, Harry T. Ohler, Scott Ohler, James Showman, and Chris Ohler.
He was predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey Ohler; and a grandson, Devalin Ohler.
Michael was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a great family man and a loving father. Michael was a very active man who loved spending time with his family. Camping trips, fishing, and ball games were his favorite pastimes.
The family will accept visitors from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Nan and Mike's home, 228 E. Apple St., Connellsville. A memorial picnic will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mammoth Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430.
