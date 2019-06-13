Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Michael G. Ritenour


Michael G. Ritenour


1986 - 2019
Michael G. Ritenour Obituary

Michael G. Ritenour, 33, of Hempfield Township, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at home.

He was born April 30, 1986, in Jeannette, a son of Richard Ritenour Sr. of Jeannette and Debra Hiltabidel Sok of Connellsville.

He worked at FC Meyer in Jeannette.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Ritenour; and grandparents, Homer Hiltabidel and Omer and Betty Bates Ritenour.

In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his stepmother, Caryl Berardinelli Ritenour, and stepfather, Charles Sok; a sister, Misty Callahan and her husband Kliff of Connellsville; a brother, Richard Ritenour Jr. and his fiancee Lindsey Mott of Bovard; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends were received from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Mason-Gelder Funeral Home, Inc., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held Thursday in the funeral home at a time to be announced.

Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.

To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

