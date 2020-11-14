Michael L. Miner, 63, of Everson, passed away on Nov. 7,2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1956, a son of Gertrude D.(Hough) Miner and the late Charles L. Miner.

Through the years, Mike had been employed by Wayne Feed, McGill Equipment and Transpac Inc. Mike loved farming, and had also worked on the McGill and Ansell farms. He liked working with his hands, and usually could be found working on a bicycle, lawn mower or something mechanical.

In his last years, he raised chickens and at one point even had a pig. He loved animals in general, but most of all his cat "Pete."

In addition to his mother, Gertrude, he is survived by his siblings: Julia Fasulkey (Kevin), Jeffrey Miner, Rebecca Miner (Jim), Kimberley Povlik, Shawn Miner (Mabel) and Gregory Miner, his nieces and nephews, who he enjoyed watching grow up; his Aunt Becky, many cousins and his friend, Cathy. His closest neighbors were like family to him.

In the last few years, Mike missed his Uncle Bob, his friends Steven and Kevin, all whom preceded him in death. Michael will be missed, by his family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Scottdale. Friends are encouraged to view Mike's online tribute at www.gjfuneral.com to share a memory.

If desired, memorial contributions may be shared with the family.