Michael P. Yankovich, 95, of Connellsville, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Hillside Manor, Uniontown.

He was born March 17, 1924, in Leisenring, a son of the late Michael P. and Mary (Geletko) Yankovich.

Michael was Catholic by faith. He retired from CSX Railroad.

Michael was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by three brothers, Emil, Paul, and John Yankovich; and sisters, Mary Lane and Anna Rozpara.

Friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, the time of a prayer service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.

Interment will be private.

