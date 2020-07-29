Michael Pirl of Mill Run passed away Tuesday 28, 2020, at Alleghney General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born June 20, 1959, in Connellsville, the son of the late Albert and Jane Porterfield Pirl.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Mrs. James (Nicole) Martin of Somerset; brothers, Thomas and wife Martha Pirl and Donald and wife Debra Pirl, both of Mill Run, and Mark and wife Rona Pirl of Indian Head; sisters, Virginia and husband George Yeagley of Uniontown and Shelly and husband Brian Barnhart of Tennessee; and granddaughters, Autumn Chalfant and Summer Albright, both of Somerset.

Michael was predeceased by brothers, David, Louie, and Vincent Pirl.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday 4-8 pm at the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville, with CDC guidelines in place.