Michael R. (Mike/Bob) Macko, 90, of 208 N. 10th St., Connellsville, was called to his heavenly home Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Mike was born May 19, 1930, to John and Mary Wozar Macko in Wall.

He graduated from Westinghouse High School, Wilmerding, in 1948. Directly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He retired after 20 years with the rank of Master Sergeant. During his time in the service, he was stationed in Pennsylvania, Alaska, Florida, North Dakota, Germany, Greenland, Colorado, and Nebraska. While stationed at the Connellsville Airport, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty Gulosh) at a dance. Mike danced with, cherished, and remained devoted to her from their marriage on June 6, 1953, until she passed away Nov. 23, 2018. Mike missed Betty terribly these past two years, and is undoubtedly happier now that they are reunited.

When Mike returned to Connellsville in 1968, he began work at Scott Electric in Greensburg, where he worked until his retirement in August 1985.

Mike was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, the Slovak Club, the American Legion, and formerly of the Knights of Columbus in Connellsville.

Most importantly, he was a loving and caring father to the end to his two daughters, Mary Ann Gmutza (Carl) of Mt. Pleasant and Renee Macko (William Kormos) of Greensburg.

Mike was the best Pappy to his grandchildren, whom he loved and gifted with special nicknames, Erin "Princess" Haggerty (James), Sara "Precious" Balling (Ed), Adam "Champ" Gmutza (Ferrell) of Uniontown, Sean "Pap's Pal" Fagan (MaryAnn) of Butler, and Emma "Little Lady" Fagan and Kerry "Angel" Fagan of Greensburg. Additionally, he was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Edward "Little Drummer Boy" and Mary "Precious Too" Balling and Cassidy "Little Sweetheart" Fagan. Plenty of four-footed family members also received his love.

Mike also is survived by sister, Lorraine Baker of Greensburg; and brothers, Vincent Macko of Las Vegas, Nev., and George "Butch" Macko of Wilmerding. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Along with his wife and parents, Mike was preceded in death by an infant brother, John; and sister, Phyllis Ivanko.

Viewing will be held from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Brooks Funeral Home, 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. There will be a blessing service and military honors offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. This will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Connellsville, followed by internment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown. The family kindly requests that those paying their respects wear a mask to the services. Brooks Funeral Home will supply them if you do not have one.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike can be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 148 E. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425, or the St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003, both of which were favorites of his.

