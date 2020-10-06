Michael S. Lang, 63, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home.

Michael was born June 25, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Thomas A. Lang Jr. and Stella Shawley Lang.

Michael was affiliated with the Breakneck Church of God, a 1975 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School, and proprietor of Mike Lang's Auto Body. He enjoyed working on cars from an early age, helping his brother, Larry, and the two loved racing dune buggies together. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Diane L. Young Lang, with whom he would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on Oct. 28; daughters, Denielle "Nykki" Lang of Connellsville, Shaunee Trump (Fritz) of Connellsville, and Dusty Lang of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Urriah, Tommy and fiancee Mia Evans, and Anna; brothers, Larry Lewis (Nancy) and David Lewis, both of Mt. Pleasant; and his dogs, Bear and Buddee.

In addition to his parents, Michael has been reunited with his beloved pet, "Dog."

At Michael's request, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are under direction of Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.

Please visit Michael's online memorial at www.saloom rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.