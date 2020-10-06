1/
Michael S. Lang
1957 - 2020
Michael S. Lang, 63, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home.

Michael was born June 25, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Thomas A. Lang Jr. and Stella Shawley Lang.

Michael was affiliated with the Breakneck Church of God, a 1975 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School, and proprietor of Mike Lang's Auto Body. He enjoyed working on cars from an early age, helping his brother, Larry, and the two loved racing dune buggies together. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Diane L. Young Lang, with whom he would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on Oct. 28; daughters, Denielle "Nykki" Lang of Connellsville, Shaunee Trump (Fritz) of Connellsville, and Dusty Lang of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Urriah, Tommy and fiancee Mia Evans, and Anna; brothers, Larry Lewis (Nancy) and David Lewis, both of Mt. Pleasant; and his dogs, Bear and Buddee.

In addition to his parents, Michael has been reunited with his beloved pet, "Dog."

At Michael's request, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are under direction of Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.

Please visit Michael's online memorial at www.saloom rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 6, 2020.
October 5, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Lang family <3
Jenna Hink-Seward
Coworker
October 3, 2020
So sorry, he will be greatly missed!
Michael Snyder
Friend
October 4, 2020
I will always remember the times we visited. Family may not always be close, but, you will be remembered always. I will miss you.
t78Gc
Diana L. (Shawley) Van Riper
Family
October 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to the Lang family
Wayne and Marian Ash
Neighbor
October 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy on your family's loss. Mike was a great guy. Prayers for comfort and strength. Him, Brian, and Dale will be racing Dune Buggies in heaven
Denise Trout
