|
|
Michael 'Mike" Sabat, 72, of Normalville, formerly of Scottdale, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.
He was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Sewickley, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth 'Betty" Lozen Sabat.
Mike was a graduate of Southmoreland High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University. He worked as an electrical maintenance technician for the U.S. Postal Service at the bulk mail center in Youngwood. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Air Force, and was a member of the Scottdale VFW.
Mike will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving daughter, Samantha Leigh Shultz and husband Justin of Connellsville; his wonderful grandchildren, Haileigh, Preston, and Remington Shultz; his brother, Joseph Sabat and wife Pamela of Scottdale; and his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his sister, Linda Lee (Sabat) Soforic.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services for the family will be held in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St. Connellsville (724-628-1430).
Interment will be in the Scottdale Cemetery.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com