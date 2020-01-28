|
Michael Vincent Brienza, 46, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township), passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home, after his battle with cancer.
He was born June 9, 1973, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Armand Vincent and Diana Lynn (Clabaugh) Brienza.
Michael graduated from Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1991. He was employed through Atlas Service Corp as a laborer, through General Motors, where he worked on the assembly line for 10 years and then became Vice President of Steel Workers Local 14693.
Michael enjoyed dirt racing, fishing, traveling, and volleyball. He was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Penn State sports fan.
Michael is survived by his parents, Armand V. and Diana Lynn (Clabaugh) Brienza; stepmother, Colleen Brienza; brother, Patrick Brienza and Laura; niece, Teagan Marie; nephew, Jaxon Robert; godchildren, Jacob, Alyssa, Jim- Bob and Teagan; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Amy Rachelle; grandparents, Ted Clabaugh, Don and Frances Capella Heffley, and Anthony and Ruth Brienza; and his uncle, Dennis Clabaugh.
"Always find time for the things that make you feel happy to be alive."
Family and friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Thursday and 9-10 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with Pastor David McElroy officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.
Michael's family would like to personally thank Dr. Friedland and his assistant Alyssa from the Hillman Cancer Center for giving Michael two more precious years and to thank Michael's friends and all their families for their love and support.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.