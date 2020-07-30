Mike Vindivich, 90, of Perryopolis, passed into eternal life to be with his Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Mike was a lifelong member of Perryopolis United Methodist Church, where he happily served in various positions, including chairman of the administration board, Sunday School teacher, and trustee. He also led the Methodist Men's breakfast and was a beloved lay minister for numerous churches in Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Mike loved to preach the gospel and sing hymns.

He was employed as the lead foreman of shipping and receiving for Fruehauf Trailer Corp. for 31 years and served as secretary of the local Teamster's Union. He worked at B&O Railroad for 11 years. Upon retirement, he was an employee of Blair-Lowther Funeral Home.

He also served as past president of the Frazier School Board and the Perryopolis Lion's Club, where he was a lifelong member. He also served on the board of Mount Washington Cemetery and as chairman of the Flatwoods Community Center. He was a longtime member of the Dawson Grange.

Mike found no greater joy than being with his family, especially his treasured wife of 66 years, Anna.

He was an avid gardener and spent many hours cultivating many harvests throughout the years, which he happily shared with friends. He also was a fan of many sport teams and loved attending live sporting events.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy (Bogunovich) Vignjevich; along with his beloved brothers, Donald, George (Pete), Nick, Ron, and Eli; and sister, Dorothy (Twick).

He is survived by his wife, Anna (Fullman) of Perryopolis; son, Ronald and wife Carmel of Richmond, Va.; son, David (Linda) of Belle Vernon; daughter, Diane of Allison Park; granddaughter, Natalie of North Hollywood, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in Blair-Lowther Funeral Home, Perryopolis. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Perryopolis United Methodist Church. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church.

Interment immediately will follow at Mount Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.

Local and state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 epidemic will be followed, including the wearing of face masks and the limit of 25 persons present.

