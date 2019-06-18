Mildred Catherine (Kupczak) Krzanowski, 94, of Mount Pleasant, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in the Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mount Pleasant.

Mrs. Krzanowski was born May 22, 1925, in Scottdale, the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Lazor Kupczak.

She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church and the former Transfiguration Parish. Mildred was a 1943 graduate of the former Scottdale High School. Mildred had been employed as a secretary/bookkeeper for Kendi Enterprises for many years. She had served on the Literacy Council of Westmoreland County, was an avid reader, loved writing letters and enjoyed helping to plan her class reunions.

She is survived by her loving family: her nieces and nephews, David K. (Carol) O'Lear of Greensburg, Christine A. (Matthew) Rendulich of North Huntingdon, and numerous other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Mildred is also survived by her special cousin, Jane Bricker of Scottdale and her special neighbor and friend Sue Weisgerber.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Bruno Krzanowski in 2016, and by her sisters, Kathryn Kupczak in 2002, and Mary Ann O'Lear in 2013.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Galone Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle Street, Mount Pleasant.

A blessing service will be held at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church, Mount Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant.

Interment will be in the St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Scottdale. A parish wake service will be held in the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church, 740 W. Walnut St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666 or the Gary Sinise Foundation, (Veterans Care Program), 1901 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1050, Los Angeles, CA 90067, http://www.garysinisefoundation.org, in memory of Mildred Krzanowski.

The family would like to especially thank the caregivers and staff of Amber and Harmon House for their care and kindness to Mildred during her illness.

