Mildred DeBlasio
1924 - 2020
Mildred DeBlasio, 95, of Butler, passed away June 2, 2020.

She was born Nov. 27, 1924, in Dunbar, to the late Peter Smitley and the late Jane Reed.

Mildred worked as a key punch operator for West Penn Power, retiring in 1986. She enjoyed crocheting, making afghans, and cooking and loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her loving daughter, JoAnn Petanovich of Butler; two grandchildren, Jill (Joseph) Herbick of Aspinwall and Eric (Emily) Petanovich of Galax, Va.; one great-grandchild, Brooks Petanovich; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Donald, Thomas, Jack, and Peter Charles (P.C.) Smitley; and two sisters, Agnes Maher and Milicent

Churray.

Private inurnment will take place in the Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 E. North St., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson miller.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
