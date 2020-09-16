Mildred K. "Millie" Christner, 89, of Scottdale, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence.

Millie was born May 22, 1931, in Rochester, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Mikulin) Zupsic. She was married to Ellis H. Christner, who passed away on April 27, 2007.

Millie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a graduate of Monaca High School and enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, and baking. Years ago, she was active in the Order of Eastern Star.

Millie will be sadly missed by her loving family: her three children, Matthew Christner and wife Patty of Dawson, Susan Christner of Stahlstown, and Marijane Christner of Brandywine, Md.; her special nephew, whom she referred to as a son, Michael Dolan and wife Tricia; her eight grandchildren, Corinne Holley of Scottdale, Holly Villarreal and husband Gonzo of Stahlstown, David Christner and wife Jeannie of Mt. Pleasant, Dustin Thompson and wife Allicia of Scottdale, Michael Hall and wife Kaylin of Ruffsdale, Alex Hall and fianceé Kayla of Connellsville, Brandon

Christner and wife Domniquk of Dawson, and Kendall Williams of Greensburg; her 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Dudek of Cranberry; her two brothers, Richard Zupsic of Mt. Pleasant and William Zupsic of Monaca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Emilio Ellis Villarreal; and her siblings, John "Sonny" Zupsic, Betty Palumbo, James Zupsic, Mary Lou Dolan, and Ernie Zupsic.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724-529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the funeral home.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township, next to her late husband.

Memorials may be made to: DL&V Fire Department, 863 Leisenring-Vanderbilt Road, Vanderbilt, PA 15486.

Love lasts forever!