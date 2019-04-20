Mildred "Sis" Miller, 83, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home with her family and is now with her Lord and Savior on Good Friday. She was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Bear Rocks, daughter of the late Reuel and Myrtle Richter White. She was a 1934 graduate of Connellsville High School. She endured a long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), an incurable brain disorder. She was a testament to so many people through her perseverance and strong faith in God, which continued till the end. She was a member of the Critchfield Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, attending church weekly up through Palm Sunday. She also attended Sunday evening services at Millertown Community Church. Her involvement in church and the community included serving as church treasurer, Sunday School teacher, Good News Club director, communion steward, member of the Alliance Women, Bible School director and PTG treasurer. Sis loved spending time with her family and friends, enjoying beach and bus trips to various locations, socializing through community and church events, singing and gardening. She was known for her warm disposition, friendly smile, and laughter. Her well-wishes and notes of thanks were written in thousands of cards through the years. She truly loved being with people and made lasting impressions. She will be cherished by her husband of 60 years, Bob Miller, who took amazing care of her at home; her daughter, Karen Nicholson (Malcom); son, Kevin Miller (Brenda); and daughters, Deanna Moximchalk, Beth Kuhns (Mike), and Wendy Swank (Jeff). She also is survived by her loving sisters, Esther Geneva Grime and Martha Nadzam; and brother, Robert White; sisterin law, Ruby Breegle; grandchildren, Dawn Nicholson (Richard), Nick Bell, Shane Kuhns, Seth Kuhns, Cayden Swank, Addison Swank, Issac Potvin, and Lincoln Potvin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sis was a mother figure to many people through the love and kindness she provided. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kari Ann Nicholson; her sisters, Orphagene Reed (Randolph) and Evadale Hall; her brothers, Wilfred White (Jean) and James White; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kathryn and John Henry; son-in-law, George Bell; brothers-in-law, Alfred Grime, Edward Nadzam and Zane Breegle; sisterin law, Clara White; and two brothers who died at birth. The family would like to thank Carolee Hart, dear friend and excellent caregiver over the last three years. Special thanks go to Excela Health and Hospice staff Sandy, Stephanie and Darla. Their support and care was greatly appreciated by Sis and family. We thank you, "mom, wife, grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend" for years of love, support, guidance, and laughter. We know you will now be healthy and beyond happy in your new home, Heaven. Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Monday and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310, with Pastor Randy C. Newell officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Keslar Cemetery, Saltlick Township. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.