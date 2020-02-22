Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Mildred Nicklow


1927 - 2020
Mildred Nicklow Obituary

Mildred Nicklow, 92, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

She was born Sept. 7, 1927, in German Township, a daughter of the late Earl and Daisy (Echard) Brown.

She was a member of Pennsville united Methodist Church. She was formerly employed by Anchor Hocking, Pogo's Restaurant, and Jimmy Paul's Restaurant.

Mildred is survived by two sons, Thomas Nicklow, and Sammy Nicklow and wife Charma; a daughter, Karen Wiltrout and husband George; grandchildren, Jason Wiltrout and wife April, Jeffrey Wiltrout and fiancée Margaret Sison, Lucas Wiltrout, Ashley Wiltrout, Tyler Wiltrout, Trevor Wiltrout, and Sam Nicklow and wife Krystal and their daughter Madison; and a sister, Thelma Hixson.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Harry J. Nicklow; and several brothers and sisters.

Mildred's family would like to thank Donna, Tammy, Cindy, Kim, Cheryl, and Amedisys Home Health for their care.

Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

Interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

