Miriam P. "Babe" Miller Petronaci, a Gold Star wife, 94, of Lakewood, N.J., formerly of Scottdale, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 11, 1925, in Pennsville, the daughter of the late Louis and Bessie Rice Miller.Miriam was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Scottdale.Prior to moving to New Jersey, she was an active member at the Bullskin Senior Center. She was a retired employee of Beckman-Coulter, Inc., of New Jersey with 13 years of service.Miriam is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ann Petronaci of Brick, N.J.; her grandchildren, Dianna Hoyt and husband Kevin of Barnegat, N.J., and Daniel Petronaci and fiancée Stefanie of Brick, N.J.; one great-grandchild, Connor Hoyt; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Miriam was preceded in death by her son, Darryl L. Petronaci (Oct. 15, 2017); her first husband, William L. Connors, KIA, WWII; her second husband, Santo "Sam" Petronaci, POW, WWII (Jan. 7, 1997); four brothers, John, James, Harold and Eugene Miller and Melvin "Barney" Miller; and sister, Rose Thomas, Sarah Porterfield, and Betty Smith.Due to the strict guidelines, we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private visitation will be held for the immediate family Friday in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Kathleen Barnhart, pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.Interment and committal service will be held in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 28, 2020.