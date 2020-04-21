|
|
Myra L. Miles, 84, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
She was born April 27, 1935, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Stanley and Adelaide (Broach) Miles.
Myra was a member of First Christian Church. After 35 years of service, Myra retired from the carton department in Anchor Hocking.
Myra is survived by two sisters, Paula Monahan and Shirley Mackey.
In addition to her parents, Myra was predeceased by two brothers, Paul Miles and Clyde Nelson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation.
Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.