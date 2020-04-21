Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra L. Miles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myra L. Miles Obituary

Myra L. Miles, 84, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.

She was born April 27, 1935, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Stanley and Adelaide (Broach) Miles.

Myra was a member of First Christian Church. After 35 years of service, Myra retired from the carton department in Anchor Hocking.

Myra is survived by two sisters, Paula Monahan and Shirley Mackey.

In addition to her parents, Myra was predeceased by two brothers, Paul Miles and Clyde Nelson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation.

Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -