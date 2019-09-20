|
Myrtle Irene Firestone, 77, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in the Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.
She was born Oct. 24, 1941, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Ralph and Martha Kaufman Shipley Sr.
Irene was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School with the Class of 1959. She was a former member of the New Life Baptist Church in Dunbar. Irene enjoyed bowling and participated in several bowling leagues throughout the area in her earlier years.
Irene will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Rodger L. Firestone Jr. and wife Diane of Connellsville, Lori L. Firestone and partner Paul Riser of Connellsville, Scott H. Firestone and Kelly of Connellsville, and Jeff W. Firestone and Ann Tarna of Zainesville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Justin Ritch, Sarah Jervis, Kailee, Tessa, Jeff Jr., and Dean Firestone, and Kaylen Eutsey; her great-grandchildren, Ethyn, Kaden, Trevor, Emma Jo, Riley, and Kali Firestone, Bryson Kinley, and Tillian and Kylan Henry; her brother, Ralph Shipley Jr. and wife Nancy of California; and her sister, Peggy Topper of Connellsville.
In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her husband, Rodger L. Firestone Sr. on June 25, 2011; her grandson, Pascal Firestone; and several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
