|
Nada L. (Kelly) Bottomley, 97, of Connellsville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born March 15, 1922, in Coalbrook on the farm of her late parents Albert and Blanche (Bigam) Kelly.
Nada retired from Anchor Hocking in 1978 with 35 years of service. She was a former member of the East Connellsville United Methodist Church. Nada went to school in a one room school house on Bellview Road, graduating in 1940.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Connie Kaylor of South Connellsville, Betty (William) Bellus of Connellsville, Robert (Linda) Miller of Scottdale and Harry Bottomley Jr. at home, who fondly cared for their mother; grandchildren Kristin Casini, John Kaylor Jr., Lori Beck, Robert Miller, Nadine Graft and Amy Craig; great-grandchildren Sara Showman, Elizabeth and Anthony Kaylor, Ja'Leia Kirby, Tim and Rita Miller, Adam and Amber Greenawalt, Nathan Graft, and Jacob and Tyler Craig; great-great-grandchildren Grace, Hailee, Isabella, Zachary and Olivia; sisters Margie Small of Michigan and Sally Abbott of Connellsville, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nada was predeceased by her husband, Harry Bottomley Sr., on Oct. 29, 2014; her siblings Dorothy Cramer, Albert Kelly, Robert Kelly and Jack Kelly; granddaughters Deborah and Rebecca Kaylor and Kelly Casini-Kirby; great-grandson Darrell Ross, and son-in-law John Kaylor Sr.
Friends will be received in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033, from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service with Pastor Rick Fox officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.