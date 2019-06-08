Nancy Arlene Gregg Weltz, 82, of Connellsville, went home to be with her Savior on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord." She was born Oct. 4, 1936, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Stella Wilma Kooser Gregg. Nancy graduated from Connellsville High School in 1954. She graduated from Seton Hill College in 1987 with a certificate in Sacred Music. She was a church musician all of her adult life. She ministered at the Pennsville Baptist Church from 1972 to 2000. She also served many churches in the Connellsville and Uniontown areas. Nancy taught music in her home for many years. Her husband built her a music room in which she spent many hours. Nancy started a gospel music ministry and maintained the group for 22 years. "Romans VIII" traveled in several states and made seven recordings. After the group disbanded, Nancy kept up her music ministry on a solo basis, singing wherever she was serving. Nancy loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved sewing and making crafts for all of her "kids." For several years, she rented homes in Deep Creek, Md., and took the family there for vacation. She and her husband traveled in most all the states in their younger years, and she always loved to travel, with many trips to Shippensburg and Florida to visit her family. Nancy attended the Triumphant Fellowship Church in McClellandtown. Nancy is survived by her children, son Jeffrey Alan Weltz and wife Kathy and their children, Meghann Nicole Rivera and husband Jorge and their childre Xavier and Xander, all of Apopka, Fla.; her daughter, Shannon Rugg and husband John of Windber and their children, Shane Rugg of Colorado, Zachary Scott Rugg and Tyler A. Rugg; son, Derek Lee Weltz and wife Erica of Shippensburg and their children, Chace Thomas Weltz of Shippensburg and his son, Jaycen Lee Weltz; Caitlyn Barrick and husband Michael of Carlisle and their children, Anna-Lee Barrick, Haven Michael Barrick and Urijah Gauge Barrick; Jessica Lynn Weltz of Lancaster; Nicholas Albert Weltz, Irelyn Olivia Weltz, and Bennett Isaac Weltz, all of Shippensburg; her siblings, Bonnie Banks of Connellsville and Thomas Alan Gregg of Alliquippa; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Albert "Bud" Weltz, in 2000; a son, Darin Scott Weltz in 1983; a granddaughter, Olivia Danielle Weltz; and her sisters, Deirdre Jane Hensley, Marion Ritenour, and Sara L. Addis. Family and friends will be received from 5-9 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the funeral service in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, with Pastor A.J. Beyers officiating. Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Triumphant Church of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., in memory of Nancy Arlene Weltz. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.