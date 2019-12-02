Home

POWERED BY

Services
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Baker Obituary

Nancy Lee (Vokes) Baker, 73, of Scottdale, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her residence.

Nancy was born June 18, 1946, in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Wilbur Dean and Florence (Lloyd) Vokes. She was married to Joseph William Baker, who passed away on Sept. 3, 1992.

Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed painting, gardening, mowing her lawn, baking, cooking and caring for her pet cat, Rocky, and her pet bird, Spikey.

Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family, her three children, Nancy Jo Baker and companion Melvin M. Mc- Fadden of Connellsville, Joseph E. Baker and wife Sherry of Scottdale and Sally Ann Gootz of Scottdale; her seven grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her three sisters, Shirley Baker of Greensburg, Janet Hood and husband Gary of Mount Pleasant and Darlene Stahl and husband Glen of Laurelville; her two brothers, William Vokes and wife Judy of Kecksburg and John Vokes and wife Chere of Kecksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Leasure; her grandson, Joseph William Baker; her great-grandson, Jacob Damien Baker; her sister, Joanne Vokes; and her three brothers, Ron Vokes, Frank Baker, and Dean Vokes.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Tom Shirer officiating. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. Love Lasts Forever!

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -