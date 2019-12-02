|
Nancy Lee (Vokes) Baker, 73, of Scottdale, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her residence.
Nancy was born June 18, 1946, in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Wilbur Dean and Florence (Lloyd) Vokes. She was married to Joseph William Baker, who passed away on Sept. 3, 1992.
Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed painting, gardening, mowing her lawn, baking, cooking and caring for her pet cat, Rocky, and her pet bird, Spikey.
Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family, her three children, Nancy Jo Baker and companion Melvin M. Mc- Fadden of Connellsville, Joseph E. Baker and wife Sherry of Scottdale and Sally Ann Gootz of Scottdale; her seven grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her three sisters, Shirley Baker of Greensburg, Janet Hood and husband Gary of Mount Pleasant and Darlene Stahl and husband Glen of Laurelville; her two brothers, William Vokes and wife Judy of Kecksburg and John Vokes and wife Chere of Kecksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Leasure; her grandson, Joseph William Baker; her great-grandson, Jacob Damien Baker; her sister, Joanne Vokes; and her three brothers, Ron Vokes, Frank Baker, and Dean Vokes.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Tom Shirer officiating. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.