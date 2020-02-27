|
Nancy L. McGill, 78, of Connellsville, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
She was born Nov. 19, 1941, in Cumberland, Md., a daughter of the late Joseph and Viola Bond Lueck.
Nancy is survived by her children, Lisa Kornhaus and her husband Brent of Jamestown, Tenn., Richele Griffith of Cromwell, Ind., Perry J. Clark and his partner Theresa of New Stanton, and Bonita Greenawalt of Belle Vernon; four grandchildren, Katie Wentworth, Steven Kornhaus, Amber Clark, and Haley Clark; and six great-grandchildren.
As per the wishes of Nancy, there will be no public viewing or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
