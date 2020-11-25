Nancy Marie Heinbaugh, 57, of Connellsville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23 , 2020 at Forbes Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Nov. 6, 1963, in Connellsville, a daughter of Eleanor (Gmitter) Balena and the late Frank Balena.

Nancy was a devout member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years.

She was a graduate of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School in the Class of 1981.

She was a dedicated employee of Westmoreland Hospital for 33 years as a medical laboratory technician. She loved her job and treasured the friendships she made.

In addition to her mother, Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, George Heinbaugh Jr. of Connellsville; children, Andrea Davanzo and husband Justin of Export, and Adam and wife Diana of Canonsburg; grandson, Ethan Davanzo; siblings, Ken Balena and wife Kristine of Maryland, Amy Marcinko and husband Joe of Uniontown and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her generous personality and infectious smile brought joy to everyone she met. While her life was changed nearly seven years ago, the continuous love and support from the community has meant so much to Nancy and her family.

Nancy and her family would also like to express their gratitude to all the staff and her friends, that have become like family, at the Rehab and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME INC., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held privately.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville.

Anyone who is attending, please go directly to the church. The family requests due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines that masks are worn and social distancing guidelines are followed at the church and committal. Please reserve the first couple pews for the family.

Committal will follow at St. John R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.