1/
Nathan R. Anderson
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nathan Russell Anderson, 29, of Normalville, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born March 26, 1991, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Larry S. Anderson of Dunbar and Robin J. Arvin of Normalville.

He was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and was employed by Balsley Auto Sales. He was a member of King Solomon's Lodge # 346 F&AM, the General Braddock Fish Club, and the South Connellsville Rod & Gun Club.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepmother, Michele Tristani Anderson and also by James Balsley Jr.; his maternal grandmother, Carol Arvin of Connellsville; a brother, Thomas Rozycki and his wife Veronica of Mt. Pleasant; his aunts and uncles, Jacque Nicholson and her husband Sam of South Connellsville and Susie Arvin of Connellsville; and his cousins and friends. He will be fondly remembered by Conner, Ashten and Hunter Flynn.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Randy Winemiller officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

King Solomon's Lodge # 346 F&AM will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the General Braddock Fish Club, P.O. Box 1011, Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Nathan Russell Anderson.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Memorial service
07:30 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved