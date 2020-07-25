Nathan Russell Anderson, 29, of Normalville, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born March 26, 1991, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Larry S. Anderson of Dunbar and Robin J. Arvin of Normalville.

He was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and was employed by Balsley Auto Sales. He was a member of King Solomon's Lodge # 346 F&AM, the General Braddock Fish Club, and the South Connellsville Rod & Gun Club.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepmother, Michele Tristani Anderson and also by James Balsley Jr.; his maternal grandmother, Carol Arvin of Connellsville; a brother, Thomas Rozycki and his wife Veronica of Mt. Pleasant; his aunts and uncles, Jacque Nicholson and her husband Sam of South Connellsville and Susie Arvin of Connellsville; and his cousins and friends. He will be fondly remembered by Conner, Ashten and Hunter Flynn.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Randy Winemiller officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

King Solomon's Lodge # 346 F&AM will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the General Braddock Fish Club, P.O. Box 1011, Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Nathan Russell Anderson.

