1/
Nelda R. Osterwise
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nelda R. Osterwise, 80, of Connellsville, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020. She went to be with the Lord and be reunited with her beloved husband, Sam.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1939, in Connellsville, to Gertrude and Randall Shearer and had four siblings.

She was the wife of the late Samuel W. Osterwise Sr., to whom she was married for 43 years. Nelda worked as a medical assistant for several doctors in Connellsville, was a member of First Baptist Church of Connellsville, and was a past member of the Dawson Baptist Church of Connellsville, and was a past member of the Dawson Baptist Church. As a 1957 graduate of Dunbar Township High School, she was a proud member of the 50-Year Club. She was a friend and spiritual advisor to many.

Nelda is survived by her sister, Linda Shearer; a daughter, Virginia (Ginny) Homonai and husband Dr. Robert Homonai; a son, Samuel Osterwise Jr. and wife Melanie Osterwise; a stepdaughter, Sandi Osterwise; grandchildren, Trudie (Homonai) and husband Matthew Kozar, Tricia (Homonai) and husband Daniel Filer; great-grandson, Luke Kozar; and nephew, Kenneth (Kenny) Brooks.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Samuel W. Osterwise Sr.; parents, Randall and Gertrude Shearer; brother, Randall G. Shearer; and sisters, Marilyn J. Shearer and Kathy A. Ulery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with a private burial at Presbyterian Cemetery of Middle Church. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public viewing or service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401 in Nelda's memory.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vito C Martucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved