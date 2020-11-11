Nelda R. Osterwise, 80, of Connellsville, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020. She went to be with the Lord and be reunited with her beloved husband, Sam.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1939, in Connellsville, to Gertrude and Randall Shearer and had four siblings.

She was the wife of the late Samuel W. Osterwise Sr., to whom she was married for 43 years. Nelda worked as a medical assistant for several doctors in Connellsville, was a member of First Baptist Church of Connellsville, and was a past member of the Dawson Baptist Church of Connellsville, and was a past member of the Dawson Baptist Church. As a 1957 graduate of Dunbar Township High School, she was a proud member of the 50-Year Club. She was a friend and spiritual advisor to many.

Nelda is survived by her sister, Linda Shearer; a daughter, Virginia (Ginny) Homonai and husband Dr. Robert Homonai; a son, Samuel Osterwise Jr. and wife Melanie Osterwise; a stepdaughter, Sandi Osterwise; grandchildren, Trudie (Homonai) and husband Matthew Kozar, Tricia (Homonai) and husband Daniel Filer; great-grandson, Luke Kozar; and nephew, Kenneth (Kenny) Brooks.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Samuel W. Osterwise Sr.; parents, Randall and Gertrude Shearer; brother, Randall G. Shearer; and sisters, Marilyn J. Shearer and Kathy A. Ulery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with a private burial at Presbyterian Cemetery of Middle Church. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public viewing or service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401 in Nelda's memory.

