Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Nellie D. Langdon

Nellie D. Langdon Obituary

Nellie D. Langdon, 97, of Connellsville, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Hillside Manor Estates, Connellsville.

She was born Sept. 11, 1922, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., a daughter of the late Ralph and Nellie Williams Davis.

Mrs. Langdon was a member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her son, Robert Scott Langdon and his wife, Barbara Jean, of Connellsville; two grandchildren, Scott Langdon of Connellsville and Michele Porterfield and her husband, Donald, of Connellsville; numerous nieces and nephews and their families, including Ralph Pierce of Florida. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Langdon, in 1996, and three sisters, Lillian Pierce, Minnie Adams and Hannah Davis.

Friends will be received from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with Rev. Suzanne Zampella officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomnes.com.

