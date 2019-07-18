Nellie Helen "Nae" Kalp (nee Jones) passed away Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, at Excela Frick Hospital. Nellie was 92 years old, born in Uniontown and raised in Hawkeye. She graduated from East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1944. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse "Deacon" Jones and Mary "Minnie" Jones of Hawkeye; by her husband, Donald L. Kalp; and by a daughter, Danielle L. Kalp, both of Mt. Pleasant. Nellie was the last survivor of her 11 siblings. During WWII, Nellie worked in a Scottdale factory, producing parts for the war. She was quite the tomboy, wrestling with her brothers and playing softball. Her entire family was musical, playing multiple instruments and singing – except her – she was their audience! As she used to say, "I couldn't carry a tune in a bucket with a lid on it!" She married a dashing young soldier-boy, Don, having caught his eye as one of the few girls he knew who could really throw a ball. It wasn't too long before they had their first of seven children. She was the sweetest, most giving mother you could imagine, nicknamed "Mom the Cook" by her kids because of her delicious cooking and baking. Her chocolate chip cookies and cold "hot" chocolate will be much missed. For each sorrow in her life – losing her parents, husband and youngest daughter – she found joy and solace in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved and for whom she lived. She put her stubborn, little Irish foot down when cancer tried to beat her, and she licked it at age 90, "writing her own book," as her doctors said. On July 12, she had a bad fall but was recovering well when she had two consecutive heart attacks, which she could not survive. She died at peace, surrounded by her family. It is impossible to express the depth of our sorrow, and every day, we will miss her in so many ways – her infectious smile, unconditional love, and especially those hard-working hands, which we held so tightly. She is survived by her children, Daria Morris (Bill), Dirk Kalp, Denise Kalp, Donnie Kalp, Diane Wolak (Vince), and Derek Kalp (Kelly Keefe); by her grandchildren, Vanessa Wolak Supko (Steve), Daniel Wolak, Emily Keefe, Zachary Kalp, and Seth Kalp; and by her great-grandchildren, Alexandria Supko and Elijah Supko. We extend heartfelt thanks to Medic 10 and to the staff at Excela Frick in the emergency department, the third floor Patient Care Unit, and the ICU for the amazing job they perform every day and for the compassion, professionalism and sympathy which they showed to our whole family. Mom's viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 936 West Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, followed by a brief service at noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Feed The Children, www.feedthechildren.org, 800-627-4556, or to the . All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.