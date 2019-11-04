|
Neva Janiece Newell, 94, of South Connellsville, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant.
She was born Sept. 13, 1925, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, a daughter of the late George and Beryle Wynn Walker.
She was a member of Spring Grove Chapel, Dawson. Neva was a member and past secretary of the South Connellsville fire department ladies auxiliary. She was a homemaker who dearly loved spending time with her late husband, children and grandchildren. She appreciated the beauty and color of all flowers and had a love for animals.
Neva is survived by a son, Gerald W, Newell and Vicki Jo Ruvo of South Connellsville, a daughter, Susan G, King and husband J. Bruce King of Scottdale; grandchildren, David B. King and wife Peggy, Amy King Allegra and husband Joseph, Jenny Beth Hackett and husband Jonathan, Charles E. Newell, Aaron A. Newell, Tristian Newell, Zabian Newell; great grandchildren, Joshua Allegra, Brianne Allegra, Seth King, Kayla
Fox, Aubrey Hackett, Jacob Hackett; great great grandson, Elijah Clark; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Betty Frankenberry of Uniontown, and daughter-in-law Jessica Newell of Florida.
In addition to her parents Neva was predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Newell; a son, Charles Eugene Newell; brothers, Keith Wagner and Wesley Walker; and great granddaughter, Faith Renee Hackett. Neva was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Friends will be received in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. 1st. St., West Side Connellsville ( 724-628- 9033) from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m.. on Wednesday, the hour of service with Pastor Ken Biller officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
The family of Neva Newell would like to extend a special thanks to Harmon House and staff for the loving care given to our mother during her stay.
