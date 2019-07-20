Niomie Sue Rose Miller, 11 months old, died unexpectedly, Saturday evening, July 13, 2019, in her home.

She was born July 27, 2018, the daughter of Sara Miller of Scottdale and Ryan French of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, Niomie is also survived by her siblings, Ava Miller at home, and Cuhliyah, Ki'lani and Ah'Meir French of Connellsville; and grandparents, William Miller of Scottdale and Paula French of Connellsville. Niomie also was survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Saundra Schurg; and great-grandparents, Kathlyn Schurg and Norman Schurg.

Relatives and friends of Niomie are cordially invited from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday to the Frank Kapr Family Garden, 401 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, the hour of an outdoor memorial service, with the Rev. Kevin Bundridge and the Rev. Robert Lubic officiating.

