Nora L. Hendricks, 72, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township) died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Excela Heath Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
She was born Dec. 1, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Homer and Martha Wilson Poorbaugh.
Nora was a 1964 graduate of Connellsville High School. She was a beautician, having operated her own salon. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Grange and member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hendricks; two children, Ronnie Hendricks and his wife Kathy of Connellsville, and Jennifer Woods and her husband Bryan of Connellsville; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and who were her life – grandchildren, Lucas Hendricks and his wife Ashley, Lindsay Burkholder and her husband Kyle, Elizabeth May and her husband Daron, Brianna Vikartosky and her husband Daniel and Jacob Woods, and her great-grandchildren, Ariel and Leighann Hendricks; and her sister, Connie Woods and her husband Jim of Connellsville.
Friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in the Greenlick Cemetery.
