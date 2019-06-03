Nora Mae Ansell Geary, 89, of Champion, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Indian Head, a daughter of the late Harry Leroy and Daisy Alverta Miller Ansell.

Nora was a lifelong member of the Indian Head Church of God and was formerly employed at Pike Run Country Club and Seven Springs Resort. In addition to spending time with her sisters, family, and friends, Nora absolutely loved tending to her beautiful flowers and was meticulous in her care of her lawn. She was extremely proud that not a dandelion could be found in her yard. In her youth, Nora enjoyed working the family farm and was a formidable softball player. She even spent some time driving race cars.

Nora will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Diane Tzan of Connellsville, Timothy Geary and wife Rosalie of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Darlene Salyers and husband Mark of Mill Run, and Tammy Naugle and husband Donnie of Champion; her 11 grandchildren; her 18 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Alverta Pritts of Indian Head and Charlotte Hartz of Connellsville; Glenn "Junior" Bruner of Indian Head; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nora was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Bernard Lee "Barney" Geary in 2014; her son, Bernard Lee Geary Jr.; her daughter, Donna M. Sparks; her son-in-law, George Tzan; and her sisters, Helen Louise Bruner, Leora G. Ansell, and Mildred R. "Mid" Grimm.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Douglas Nolt officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Saltlick Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Indian Head Church of God, 691 Indian Creek Valley Road, Indian Head, PA 15446, in memory of Nora Mae Geary.

