Norma Jean "Pat" Hogan, 91, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Country Meadows Assisted Living, Bridgeville.
She was born July 21, 1928, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Joseph F. Sr. and Dortha (Gallentine) Craft.
She graduated from Connellsville High School.
Pat was a CSX railroad operator for 40 years until her retirement.
Pat is survived by her sister, Loretta Craft-Tannehill (Dollie); seven nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hogan; brothers, Ralph Craft and Joseph F. Craft Jr. (Bud); brother in-law, William R. Tannehill Sr.; sister-in-law, Louise Guard-Craft; nephew, Terry Craft; and niece, Tina Craft.
Funeral arrangements for Norma are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. Visitation will be held at noon Friday at Green Ridge Memorial Park Chapel, 2901 Memorial Blvd., Connellsville, PA 15425, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the service in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Norma's family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, D.C. 20037.
