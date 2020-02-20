|
Norma Janet Powell, 88, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
She was born Oct. 22, 1931, in Rahway, N.J., a daughter of the late William Stanley and Margery Nielson Hahn.
Mrs. Powell was a graduate of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Ill., in the mid- 1950s. She and her late husband Harry served the Lord in South America for 22 years as missionaries.
She is survived by four sons, Jonathan Powell and his wife Nylene of Vineland, N.J., Art Powell and Janet Hedges of Helena, Mont., Harry Powell and his wife Rachael of Connellsville, and Richard Powell and his wife Andrea of Winston-Salem, N.C.; 22 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and three more expected soon. She also is survived by one sister, Mary Traber and her husband Carl of California; and a sister-inlaw, Bea Hahn of Glastonbury, Conn.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Powell Jr. in 1994.
Family and friends will be received from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Church of the Open Door, 1 Church Ave., Connellsville, with her son, the Rev. Harry Powell, officiating.
Interment will be in the Newport Cemetery, Pembrook, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Church of the Open Door, 1 Church Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425 in memory of Norma Janet Powell. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
