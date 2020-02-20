Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Church of the Open Door
1 Church Ave
Connellsville , PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Church of the Open Door
1 Church Ave
Connellsville, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Newport Cemetery
Newport, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma J. Powell


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma J. Powell Obituary

Norma Janet Powell, 88, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.

She was born Oct. 22, 1931, in Rahway, N.J., a daughter of the late William Stanley and Margery Nielson Hahn.

Mrs. Powell was a graduate of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Ill., in the mid- 1950s. She and her late husband Harry served the Lord in South America for 22 years as missionaries.

She is survived by four sons, Jonathan Powell and his wife Nylene of Vineland, N.J., Art Powell and Janet Hedges of Helena, Mont., Harry Powell and his wife Rachael of Connellsville, and Richard Powell and his wife Andrea of Winston-Salem, N.C.; 22 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and three more expected soon. She also is survived by one sister, Mary Traber and her husband Carl of California; and a sister-inlaw, Bea Hahn of Glastonbury, Conn.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Powell Jr. in 1994.

Family and friends will be received from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Church of the Open Door, 1 Church Ave., Connellsville, with her son, the Rev. Harry Powell, officiating.

Interment will be in the Newport Cemetery, Pembrook, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Church of the Open Door, 1 Church Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425 in memory of Norma Janet Powell. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -