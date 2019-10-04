Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rocky Mountain Baptist Church
110 Poplar St.
Connellsville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocky Mountain Baptist Church
110 Poplar St.,
Connellsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Craggette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman G. Craggette


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman G. Craggette Obituary

Floyd Gilbert Craggette, 90, of Connellsville (Wheeler) passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.

He was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Connellsville, a son of the late Gardie and Mildred E. Bailey Craggette.

Floyd was a retired cook, having worked for the San Bernardino Hospital in California. In his earlier days, he was a boxer and later worked as a boxing trainer. He attended the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church in Connellsville.

Floyd will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving brothers and sisters, Fred Craggette and wife Martha of South Hampton, N.Y., Robert Craggette and wife Grace of Detroit, Donnie "D.C." Craggette of Florida, Irene Johnson of South Hampton, N.Y., Helen Bailey of Connellsville, and Geraldine Williams of Connellsville; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Floyd was predeceased by his sisters, Esther Watson, Florence Craggette, Pauline Ned, and Bertha Walker; and his brothers, Kenneth, Ronald, Donald, Lester, Paul, Hosea, George, Lawrence, Jackson, and Norman H. Sr. Craggette.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church, 110 Poplar St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Nathaniel H. Milton officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar Township, with military rites conducted by the Connellsville and American Legion Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now