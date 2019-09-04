|
Norman H. Craggette Sr., 71, of Connellsville, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 19, 1948, in Dunbar, a son of the late Gardie and Mildred Bailey Craggette.
Norman was a 1967 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. He was employed as a chef at various area restaurants, including Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. He also had previously worked at the Clairton Steel Mill. He was a member and deacon of the Mt. Rose Baptist Church, Uniontown.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Truley Craggette; his children, Shawntay Truley Snyder and her husband Derrick of Uniontown, Nichole Craggette of Connellsville, Norman Craggette of Connellsville, and Bruce Stevenson Sr. and his wife Erma of Florida; grandchildren, Cierra Truley, Dayton Truley, Markell McKoy, Paris Hooper, Makailah Hooper, Ahmad Hooper, Ky' Ron Craggette, Sa' Von Snyder, Dasjon Craggette, Disaya Craggette, Sire Craggette, Bruce Stevenson Jr., and Briona Stevenson; two great-grandchildren, Ceaire Truley and Amouri Williams; brothers, Fred Craggette and his wife Martha of Southampton, N.Y., Floyd Craggette of Connellsville, Robert Craggette and his wife Grace of Detroit, Mich., and Donnie "D.C." Craggette of Florida; and his sisters, Irene Johnson of Southampton, N.Y., Helen Bailey of Connellsville, and Geraldine Williams of Connellsville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth, Ronald, Donald, Lester, Paul, Hosea, George, Lawrence, and Jackson Craggette; and sisters, Esther Watson, Florence Craggette, Pauline Ned, and Bertha Walker.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Mt. Rose Baptist Church, Uniontown, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Timmy Sawyer officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar Township.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.