Olive B. Herrilko, 90, of West Leisenring, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Coventry, England, on April 7, 1928, daughter of the late Richard Henry Rushton and Louise (Watkins) Rushton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Francis M. "Patsy" Herrilko in 1999; a sister, Mae Rushton; and a brother, James Rushton. At age 14, Olive survived the WWII Blitz in England by the German army, and she aided the war effort for supplies as a member of the Women's Land Army in Coventry, where more than 3,000 residents lost their lives. It was there that she later met her husband, a U.S. Army Sergeant in Patton's 3rd Army, who had been sent to Coventry to recovery from wounds received during the Battle of the Bulge. They kept in touch with letters until the war was over, when she accepted his hand in marriage. Olive was a member of the former St. Polycarp Roman Catholic Church, West Leisenring. Surviving are three children, David Herrilko (Bonnie) of Englishman Hill, Connellsville, Lynette Beddick (Gerry) of Dunbar, and Jamie Herrilko (Carmen) of Naples, Fla.; five grandchildren, Julie Baldini, Jason Herrilko, Jodie Harvey, John Beddick, and Craig Beddick; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Our family would like to thank Dr. Paul A. Hartley and his staff for their kindness and compassion, and also the nurses and nursing aides of Uniontown Hospital, whose excellent care we appreciate beyond measure. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 9-10 a.m. Monday, the hour of a Blessing Service, in the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown. Private interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.