|
Oliver Wayne Martin, 95, died Nov. 1, 2019, at the Uniontown Healthcare Center surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 20, 1923, in Dunbar, one of eight children of the late Dennis and Agnes (McClain) Martin.
Oliver (Wayne) was a proud World War II Army veteran, serving with the 60th Field Hospital as combat support operations with the U.S. 3rd Army in Normandy, France. At a very young age, he started a coal mine in the Irishtown mountains and proudly provided employment to many friends and family members. He also worked on the Western Maryland Railroad and was the proud founder and owner of Rippling Waters Restaurant.
Wayne was also a founding member of the Irishtown Sportsman's Club, a member of the Dunbar Sportsman's Club, Dunbar Historical Society, Dunbar American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the Old Time Fiddler's Association. He was knighted by France in 2007 into the Legion of Honor for his efforts during the war. He was awarded five battle stars for his involvement in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Central Europe and Rhineland. Most of his service work was performed close to front lines in direct support of the combat units. He was a proud WW II veteran and loved sharing his stories.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Lena, infant daughter, son Marvin, his parents, six brothers and sisters, including Elizabeth (Russell), Emery, Jeanette (Russell), Virginia (Howard), Perry, Donald and Robert.
He is survived by his daughter Regina and husband Rick; two grandchildren, Richie Hart and wife Chasity and Tonya Payerchin (Jeff Thompson); great grandchildren, Zac Hart (Rachel Glagola), Jordan Hart (Bob Conti) and Lexi Hart, John Payerchin and wife Emily, Mackenzie Zeigler and husband Tim, Alena Payerchin and Sara Thompson. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, close friends and caring extended family at the Uniontown Health Center where he was everyone's "Pap."
Friends and family will be received at the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 2-9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, with a blessing service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in the funeral home. Military services will be accorded graveside at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
A special thanks to the caring staff at the Uniontown Health Care Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to any of the worthy causes in Wayne's honor, Dunbar Historical Society, Dunbar Boy Scout Troop 180 or The National .