|
Ora Ray Liston, 96, of Mill Run, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family Saturday, April 25, 2020.
He was born Nov. 26, 1923, in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., the son of the late Hosea and Hazel Foreman Liston.
Ora worked as a carpenter and was a member of the Pittsburgh Carpenters Union Local 2274 and Local 1010. He also enjoyed farming and having a vegetable garden. Ora was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during WWII, and he was the oldest charter member of VFW Post 12019. He attended the Indian Head Church of God and was previously a member of the Mill Run United Methodist Church. Ora had a variety of interests. He was a excellent carpenter and enjoyed woodworking, especially birdhouses – of which he made many, watching birds at their bird feeders, and spending time with his little dog, Asia.
Ora was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his family.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norma (Harbaugh) Liston, whom he married on March 21, 1952. He also is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Bill) Pletcher of Hunker, Robbie (Randy) Younkin of Rockwood, and Terri (John) Hamm of Mill Run. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Chris Pletcher (Candi), Brandon Pletcher (Kelly), Nikki Berger (Chris), Heath Younkin (Jolee), Justin Younkin, and Becky Gordon; and also his great-grandchildren, Brayton, Brady, Audrey, Elizabeth, Kenny, Emily, Ashton, Aaron, and Nashon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ora also leaves behind his brothers, Charles, Bert, and Hosea of Ohio; and a sister, Elsie Everly of West Virginia.
In addition to his parents, Ora was predeceased by his brother, Errol of West Virginia; and his sisters, Lida Carroll and Mary Mickey of Ohio.
The family would like to thank Excela Home Health and Hospice, with special thanks to Dr. Leonida Sr. and Dr. Leonida Jr. for all of their wonderful care throughout the years.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the family, with Pastor Douglas Nolt and Pastor Ed Mikkelsen officiating.
Interment with military rites will be in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local humane society or the Indian Head Church of God.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.