Oscar Clark, 92, of Connellsville, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, and Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at home.
He was born Jan. 21, 1927, in Holden, W.Va. He was the son of the late Leon and Maudie (Collins) Clark.
He was a member of the Honorary Order of the Kentucky Colonels, a member of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship Internal Huntington Chapter 174, where he served as president and the national director, and he was also a member of Christ Temple Church in Huntington, W.Va.
As a veteran of Word War II, he served as a Private First Class with the 829th Amphibian Truck Company DUKW (Duck Boats), which was part of the 45th Infantry Division during Operation Dragoon, an assault that took place in southern France in 1945. The 829th was redeployed to Japan as part of the occupational force after the surrender to Allied Forces. He remained there until his honorable discharge in 1946. His awards include the Asiatic/Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupational Medal (Japan), and the Meritorious Unit Commendation.
He proudly served as a fireman at the Huntington Fire Department for many years.
Oscar was survived by his daughter-in-law and caregiver, with whom he resided, Bertha Clark; children, Jill Journell of Huntington, W.Va., and Rick Hatfield and wife Debbie of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Stephen Clark and wife Valeta of Nokomis, Fla., Rick Shepard of Huntington, W.Va., Angela Clark and husband Jody of Uniontown, Sean Clark of Connellsville, Jennifer Boyers and husband Chris of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Ryan White of Chicago, Ill.; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and all his friends at Wendy's.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Clark; son, Oscar H. Clark; three sisters; and one brother.
Local funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville. Care will be transferred to the Beard Mortuary, 3001 Third Ave., Huntington, WV 25702, where Oscar's visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, the hour of services.
Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va.
Military honors will be accorded by the local VFW in Barboursville, W.Va.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com or www.beardmortuary.com.