Oscar J. Keller Jr., 92, of Bullskin Township, passed away March 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born a son of Oscar and Hazel Breakiron Keller on Nov. 18, 1927.
Oscar was a World War II veteran, having served in the South Pacific in Okinawa. He worked for Westland Dairy as head mechanic for 32 years. He was also owner and operator of Keller's Hilltop Garage before retiring in 1988 and working for his sons at Mid-Atlantic Unified Health Systems. Oscar attended the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church of North America. He married Vella J. Jaynes on Nov. 26, 1947.
Oscar was predeceased by his son, Jesse W. Keller in October 2018; his great-grandson, Kellen Lott; and his brother, Clifton Keller.
In addition to his wife Vella, Oscar is survived by his son, Jace D. Keller and wife Melanie Keller; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Keller-Lott and husband Jaron, Nicholas Keller and wife Beth, Bentley Keller, Madisyn Ritenour and husband Ryan, Chase Keller and Angel Nicholson, Brent Keller and wife Michelle, Matthew Keller and wife Jamie, and Kelsey Raves and husband Jonathan. He also is survived by brothers, Donald Keller and Domer Keller; sister, Peggy Echard; and sister-in-law, Shirley Jaynes. Oscar was the proud great-grandfather of Julianna, Raigan, Ashlyn, Linkon, Keegan, Kaisyn, Melia, Penelope, Emersyn, Sidney and Declan.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by the Connellsville American Legion and VFW Honor Guard.
