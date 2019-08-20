|
|
Pamela Marie Owens, 64, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Charles Willis and Beverly Ann (Ireland) Willcox; loving wife of 31 years to William H. Owens Jr., mother of John (Wendy) Dennison and Steven (Tiffany) Dennison; stepmother of William H. Owens III and Alicia Owens; sister of Gerald (Lorri) Padgett and Patricia Hash; sister-in-law of Robert (Kim) Owens and Elisabeth P. Owens; and daughterin law of the late William H. Sr. and Mary P. Owens. She also is survived by 14 wonderful grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Pamela graduated from Florence High School in 1972 and went on to earn an associate's degree in accounting.
Family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc., 1014 California Ave. (Avalon), Pittsburgh, PA 15202, 412-766-5600.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the .
Condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.com.