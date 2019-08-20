Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 766-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela M. Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela M. Owens Obituary

Pamela Marie Owens, 64, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Charles Willis and Beverly Ann (Ireland) Willcox; loving wife of 31 years to William H. Owens Jr., mother of John (Wendy) Dennison and Steven (Tiffany) Dennison; stepmother of William H. Owens III and Alicia Owens; sister of Gerald (Lorri) Padgett and Patricia Hash; sister-in-law of Robert (Kim) Owens and Elisabeth P. Owens; and daughterin law of the late William H. Sr. and Mary P. Owens. She also is survived by 14 wonderful grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Pamela graduated from Florence High School in 1972 and went on to earn an associate's degree in accounting.

Family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc., 1014 California Ave. (Avalon), Pittsburgh, PA 15202, 412-766-5600.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the .

Condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now