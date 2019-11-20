|
Patricia Ann Rugg Albright, 79, of Greensburg, formerly of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Walnut Ridge, Greensburg.
She was born Feb. 26, 1940, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late George W. Rugg Sr. and the late Edna Pearl Shoenberger Rugg Kalp.
She was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1958. She had worked at the former Anchor Hocking Corp. glass plant in South Connellsville and later retired from Lennox Crystal in Mt. Pleasant, where she worked as an etcher. She was a member of the Albright United Methodist Church in South Connellsville.
Patricia will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her children, William S. Albright and wife Nancy of Windham, Ohio, and Kathy L. Keffer and husband Dale of Youngstown, Ohio; her grandchildren, Melissa Ann Albright, and Ashley, Joshua, and Alyssa Tasker; her five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Allan Rugg and wife Ann of Dayton, Md.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, James I. Albright; her daughter, Barbara Ann Tasker; and her brother, George W. Rugg Jr.
Private funeral services will be held for the family, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating.
Interment will be in the Scottdale Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, 724- 547-3800.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.