Patricia Ann Helms Berkheimer, 72, of Connellsville, died Saturday April 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born October 17, 1946 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late William Ralph and Doris Lorraine Shipley Linderman.

Pat was retired from Uniontown Hospital where she was employed for over 22 years.

She is survived by her husband, Todd L. Berkheimer; two children, Larry S. Helms of Connellsville and Melissa Helms of Connellsville; a step daughter, Shelby Leigh Berkheimer of Butte; five grandchildren, Yvonne Ann Fox, Arlo Ralph Helms, Kelsy Ellen Helms, Joshua Edward Kostelnik and Anthony Richard Kostelnik, III; two step grandchildren, Ajaleigh Monroe Berkheimer and Kailand Thomacz Berkheimer; and her great-grandchildren,

Riley Jade Fox, Alexis Helms, Christina Helms and Whitney Wiles.

Friends will be received from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville where services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday with Rev. Barry Witt officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

