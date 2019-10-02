|
Patricia A. (Hominsky) Check, 80, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Elizabeth Seton Memory Care Center, Greensburg.
Patty was born Aug. 14, 1939, in Monarch, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Lasinak) Hominsky.
She was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1957. She was employed with the Argus Camera Company in Ann Arbor, Mich., from 1957 to 1959. She then returned to Connellsville and began her employment as a secretary with the Anchor Glass Container Corporation. After 40 years of service, Patty retired from Anchor Glass in 1999. Later, she was employed with Coldwell Banker Realty as a secretary for two years.
Patty was a member of the Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Connellsville, where she was an active member of the Christian Mothers group, serving as the secretary for several years. She also participated in many other activites at the church. Patty was a member of the Independent Slovak Citizens' Club in Connellsville and was also a member of the Glass/ Cap Federal Credit Union, where she served as a member of the supervisory committee.
In addition to her parents, Patty was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, John Check, in 2004; her sister, Bette Yurek; and two brothers, Edward and John Hominsky.
Patty was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Patty is survived by her three godchildren, Dr. Gina Canada Kenney, Lori Check Oblack, and Lynde Bachman; several nieces and nephews; her close friend, Mary Shubert; and many other dear friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 7:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday, the hour of Prayers of Transfer, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Daniel Carr officiating.
Committal will follow in the St. John Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Patricia Check to the Elizabeth Seton Memory Care Center, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
