Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home
corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road
Melcroft, PA
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home
corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road
Melcroft, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home
corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road
Melcroft, PA
Patricia A. Long


1935 - 2019
Patricia A. Long Obituary

Patricia Anne Long, 84, of Mill Run, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 16, 1935, in Ohiopyle, a daughter of the late Jesse and Mary O'Shea Hall.

Patricia was a graduate of Georgetown Visitation Convent in Washington, D.C. She had worked as a tour guide for Fallingwater and later ran the gift shop at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington. Patricia also was the owner and operator of her own antique shop, which she ran from her barn on her property.

Patricia will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, John Collins Jr. and wife Charlene of Mill Run, Christine Steyer and husband Charles of Mill Run, and Anna Marie Collins and husband Mark of Chalk Hill; her seven grandchildren; and her nine great-grandchildren.

Patricia was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her first husband, John Collins; her second husband, Glenn Long; her longtime companion, Thomas Jewart; and her brother, Jesse Hall Jr.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10-11 a.m. Monday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310, with the Rev. Brian Swan officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Irwin Memorial Cemetery, Ohiopyle.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

