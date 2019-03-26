Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Patricia A. Luteran

Patricia A. Luteran Obituary

Patricia Ann Luteran, 80, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Nov. 28, 1938, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Martin and Susan (Tomachek) Locke.

She was Catholic by faith.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Tom Luteran; a daughter, Lori Cunningham of Leetsdale; a son, Brian Luteran and fiancée Amy Furtney of Connellsville; two grandchildren, Monica Ligons and Amanda Luteran; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sue Champa of Parma, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by nine siblings.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, the hour of a prayer service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as Celebrant.

Interment will follow In St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

