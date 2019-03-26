Patricia Ann Luteran, 80, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Nov. 28, 1938, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Martin and Susan (Tomachek) Locke.

She was Catholic by faith.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Tom Luteran; a daughter, Lori Cunningham of Leetsdale; a son, Brian Luteran and fiancée Amy Furtney of Connellsville; two grandchildren, Monica Ligons and Amanda Luteran; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sue Champa of Parma, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by nine siblings.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, the hour of a prayer service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as Celebrant.

Interment will follow In St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock.

