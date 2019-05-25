Home

FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
Patricia A. McConnell

Patricia A. McConnell Obituary

Patricia Ann McConnell, 89, of Connellsville, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her residence.

Patricia was born June 2, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Carnack) Shelley.

Patricia was a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of God and enjoyed spending time with her family and pets and collecting teapots.

Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family: her daughter, Patricia "Patti" Kline of Connellsville; her three grandchildren, Bryan Kline of San Francisco, Mary Kathryn Dye and husband William of Connellsville, and Sarah Kline of Markleysburg; her great-grandchild, Halle Dye; her three siblings, Gloria Schrock of Scottdale, Henry Shelley Jr. of Independence, Mo., and Dr. Daniel Shelley of Moon Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Deleros Shelley and Marion Murray.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held a 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Rich Schimansky officiating.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Love lasts forever!

