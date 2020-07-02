Patricia Ann Ringer, 58, of South Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

She was born April 28, 1962, in Connellsville, a daughter of Martha Richter of Connellsville and the late Homer L. Richter.

Patricia was a member of Central Fellowship Church. For 22 years, she was an accountant with Anchor Hocking Glass and Sensus Technology. Patricia always looked forward to shopping with her daughter and mother, cooking, family gatherings for the holidays, and being in the outdoors.

In addition to her mother, Patricia is survived by her daughter, Ashley Nicole Ringer, at home; and a special aunt, Jennie Hawk of Normalville.

In addition to her father, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. "Trapper" Ringer (2016).

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Mike Stange officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.