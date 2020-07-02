1/
Patricia A. Ringer
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Ann Ringer, 58, of South Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

She was born April 28, 1962, in Connellsville, a daughter of Martha Richter of Connellsville and the late Homer L. Richter.

Patricia was a member of Central Fellowship Church. For 22 years, she was an accountant with Anchor Hocking Glass and Sensus Technology. Patricia always looked forward to shopping with her daughter and mother, cooking, family gatherings for the holidays, and being in the outdoors.

In addition to her mother, Patricia is survived by her daughter, Ashley Nicole Ringer, at home; and a special aunt, Jennie Hawk of Normalville.

In addition to her father, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. "Trapper" Ringer (2016).

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Mike Stange officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
01:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved