Patricia A. Ward, 88, of South Connellsville, died Sunday Nov. 22, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born June 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Kimmel T. and Aubrey A. O'Donnell Miller. Pat was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was employed at Gallatin Bank and later National City Bank as a teller and later as an installment loan officer. She enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Citizens Center and with her friends in their card club. She was a member of the Albright United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert L. Ward; her sons, Mark Ward and his wife Dawn of South Connellsville and Jeffrey Ward and his wife Ann of Connellsville; her grandchildren, Zachary Ward and his wife Jessica, Chelsey Harrer and her husband Jared, Cody Ward, Rachel Ross and her husband Salvatore, Emily Smiley and her husband Kaitan and Katherine Schmidt and her husband Michael; her great-grandchildren, Maddox Ward, Zaine Smiley and Vance Harrer; one brother, Ted Miller of Apollo; one sister, Linda Riley of Connellsville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Garnet Miller, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Riley. As per the wishes of the family, visitation and services will be private.